Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 heeft afgelopen week een update gekregen samen met Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Deze update bracht allerlei nieuwe features en content naar de game als onderdeel van Season 1 Reloaded, maar het levert meer hoofdpijn dan plezier op.

Zoals zo vaak met grote Call of Duty: Warzone updates, loopt alles hopeloos in de soep. Ook nu weer, want spelers maken massaal melding van inlogproblemen, gehaper na het ophalen van de loadout en nog veel meer. Het is een puinhoop en zeker niet de eerste keer, tot grote frustratie van de community.

Het begon sowieso al niet lekker, want de ontwikkelaar kreeg nogal wat kritiek op de Covert Exfil optie nog voordat die gelanceerd werd. Nu hebben ze te maken met een game die aan alle kanten rammelt en niet functioneert zoals bedoeld, maar ze beloven beterschap.

Via X heeft Raven Software excuses aangeboden.

“We wanted to address the issues that players encountered during the Season 1 Reloaded launch period. We’ve been laying the groundwork for the return of some fan favorite features in upcoming seasons, which has required a degree of preemptive setup in our live environment. Yesterday’s update shipped with some of that work, and we unfortunately encountered a conflict between live player data and our servers.

Our teams were made immediately aware of the issues and began investigating shortly after the update went live. We rallied studio teams from around the world to get these issues resolved as swiftly as possible. We – as devs – love this game and apologize for the disruption that resulted from these events. Please know that we hold ourselves to a high standard and yesterday’s issues did not align with that. With that said, we’re also very excited for what’s ahead and look forward to bringing the best we can to #Warzone”