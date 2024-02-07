

Vanaf morgen is Helldivers 2 verkrijgbaar voor zowel de PlayStation 5 als pc. Met deze release in het vooruitzicht heeft de ontwikkelaar de Trophies online gezet. Deze Trophies zijn hetzelfde als de Steam Achievements.

Afgaande op de onderstaande lijst ziet het er niet naar uit dat het heel erg ingewikkeld is om alle bekertjes bij elkaar te spelen. Sommige Trophies kunnen wat tijdrovend zijn, maar gezien de game lange ondersteuning krijgt is dat niet echt een punt om je zorgen over te maken.

Tot slot zijn er nog wat Trophies aan de moeilijkheidsgraad gekoppeld, wat een uitdaging vormt. In ieder geval een gevarieerde set en alle doelstellingen vind je hieronder op een rijtje.

Platinum

The Epitome of Super Earth

-Obtain all trophies of HELLDIVERS 2.

Goud

Hell Dive

-Complete an Extreme difficulty mission or higher without anyone dying.

Hold my primary, I’m going in!

-Complete a full Hard difficulty mission or higher without anyone firing their primary or support weapon.

Gone in 360 seconds!

-Complete a full Extreme difficulty Blitz mission and extract in under 6 minutes.

Zilver

Extractamundo!

-Extract with a full squad on a Hard difficulty or more mission.

Caught them by Supplies!

-Kill a Charger with a resupply pod.

Samples are a diver’s best friend

-Extract with at least 15 rare samples from a mission as a team.

Doing your part

-Complete at least 100 missions.

It’s the only way to be sure…

-Have 6 orbital barrage stratagems in the same place at the same time.

For the greater good!

-Kill 5,000 enemies.

Kill it with fire!

-Kill 100 enemies using fire damage during the same mission.

Get some!

-Fire at least 150 rounds in one burst, killing at least 10 enemies.

That which does not kill you…

-Be injured in all limbs at the same time.

The power of Democracy

-Kill 25 enemies with one stratagem.

Fully operational

-Reach max rank on one ship module.

Brons

Ship it!

Upgrade all ship modules at least 1 level.

Nothing is bigger than Freedom

-Defeat a Hulk.

The taller they are…

-Defeat a Bile Titan.

They don’t call it Tacticool for nothin’

-Complete 10 tactical objectives.

Let’s call it a draw

-Shoot off both arms on a Hulk and then extract while it’s alive.

Cool guys don’t loo- AAAAH!

-Fly at least 25 meters from the shockwave of an explosion.

Hot Potato!

-Throw back a live grenade.

Bot Scrapper

-Play 1 Bot Mission.

Bug Stomper

-Play 1 Bug Mission.

Extractinating the Countryside

-Play a planet defense mission.

Patriot

-Play at least 50 missions.

Hold My Liber-tea!

-While using a jump pack, knock yourself into a ragdoll state.

Eat This!

-Kill a bug warrior with a shotgun within 1 meter.

Democracy ain’t done with you yet

-Heal another player using stims.

Promote Synergy

-Provide assisted reload for a teammate.

Strapping young lad

-Customize your Helldiver with new cape, armor, and helmet.

In the nick of time

-Extract after the timer reaches zero.

The Real Deal

-Complete Basic Training.

The long arm of Justice

-Kill a target at a distance of over 100m.

Stalking is illegal

-Complete a Stalker Hive tactical objective.

Job’s done!

-Complete a mission but fail to extract.

Science is done by quantity

-Extract with at least 15 common samples.

They mostly come at night…

-Extract from a mission during nighttime.

Spread Managed Democracy

-Kill 150 enemies during the same mission.