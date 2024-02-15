Sons of the Forest is al een hele tijd beschikbaar in early access en heeft daar al heel wat gamers de stuipen op het lijf gejaagd. De survivalgame staat echter op het punt om dit voorlopige platform te verlaten en officieel op pc te verschijnen, in wat ontwikkelaar Endnight Games gepast versie 1.0 heeft gedoopt.

Wie versie 1.0 van Sons of the Forest graag wil spelen, noteert best donderdag 22 februari in zijn agenda. Wie twijfelt, raden we dan weer de onderstaande trailer aan, die er op uiterst sfeervolle wijze alles aan zal doen om je te overtuigen.