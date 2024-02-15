Sons of the Forest is al een hele tijd beschikbaar in early access en heeft daar al heel wat gamers de stuipen op het lijf gejaagd. De survivalgame staat echter op het punt om dit voorlopige platform te verlaten en officieel op pc te verschijnen, in wat ontwikkelaar Endnight Games gepast versie 1.0 heeft gedoopt.
Wie versie 1.0 van Sons of the Forest graag wil spelen, noteert best donderdag 22 februari in zijn agenda. Wie twijfelt, raden we dan weer de onderstaande trailer aan, die er op uiterst sfeervolle wijze alles aan zal doen om je te overtuigen.
Key Features
- A Survival Horror Simulator – Experience complete freedom to tackle the world how you want. You decide what you do, where to go and how best to survive. There are no NPCs barking orders at you or giving you missions you don’t want to do. You give the orders, you choose what happens next.
- Fight Demons – Enter a world where nowhere is safe and fight against a range of mutated creatures, some who are almost human like, and others who are like nothing you have ever seen before. Armed with pistols, axes, stun batons and more, protect yourself and those you care for.
- Build and Craft – Feel every interaction; Break sticks to make fires. Use an axe to cut out windows and floors. Build a small cabin, or a sea-side compound, the choice is yours.
- Changing Seasons – Pluck fresh salmon directly from streams in spring and summer. Collect and store meat for the cold winter months. You’re not alone on this island, so as winter rolls in and food and resources become scarce you won’t be the only one looking for a meal.
- Cooperative Gameplay – Survive alone, or with friends. Share items and work together to build defenses. Bring back-up to explore above and below ground.