

Ontwikkelaar Playground Games blijft Forza Horizon 5 met regelmaat van nieuwe content voorzien. Zo is er nu weer een nieuwe update voor de game uitgerold en die voegt 12 nieuwe auto’s toe. Daarnaast worden er nieuwe items aan Eventlab toegevoegd.

Natuurlijk worden er ook nog wat issues aangepakt, waardoor het zeker aan te raden valt de update te downloaden. We hebben hieronder eerst de patch notes en daaronder een overzicht van alle nieuwe beschikbare content in de racegame.

GAME FIXES

The following list details some of the fixes and changes we are implementing with this new update.

Fixed an issue with the 1993 Nissan Skyline GTR and the 1995 Nissan GTR LM in which artifacts were visible when using Ray Tracing

It is now possible to remove the wing from the 2022 Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS

Fixed texture issues on the doors of the 2008 Aston Martin DBS

Fixed the cosmetic issues with the Hyundai Kona Forza Aero’s front bumper

EVENTLAB PROPS

25 Ramps & Platforms

5 Asphalt platforms

5 Dirt platforms

5 Grass platforms

5 Ice platforms

5 Snow platforms

40 Shapes

4 Cones (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

4 Cubes (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

4 Cuboids (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

4 Cylinders (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

4 Pyramids (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

4 Frustums (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

4 Spheres (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

4 Torus (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

4 Wedges (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

4 Large Wedges (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)

6 Dino Props

Ankylosaurus

Brachiosaurus

Pterodactyl

Stegosaurus

Triceratops

Velociraptor

1 Gameplay Prop

Star Trophy

RALLY ADVENTURE

“European Automotive makes all classes (D, C, B, A, S1, S2, X) available to set lap times on every route on Forza Horizon 5’s second expansion Rally Adventure.”

EUROPEAN AUTOMOTIVE CAR PACK

2021 Bentley Continental GT Convertible

1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Wagon

2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista

FESTIVAL PLAYLIST