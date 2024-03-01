Ontwikkelaar Playground Games blijft Forza Horizon 5 met regelmaat van nieuwe content voorzien. Zo is er nu weer een nieuwe update voor de game uitgerold en die voegt 12 nieuwe auto’s toe. Daarnaast worden er nieuwe items aan Eventlab toegevoegd.
Natuurlijk worden er ook nog wat issues aangepakt, waardoor het zeker aan te raden valt de update te downloaden. We hebben hieronder eerst de patch notes en daaronder een overzicht van alle nieuwe beschikbare content in de racegame.
GAME FIXES
The following list details some of the fixes and changes we are implementing with this new update.
- Fixed an issue with the 1993 Nissan Skyline GTR and the 1995 Nissan GTR LM in which artifacts were visible when using Ray Tracing
- It is now possible to remove the wing from the 2022 Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS
- Fixed texture issues on the doors of the 2008 Aston Martin DBS
- Fixed the cosmetic issues with the Hyundai Kona Forza Aero’s front bumper
EVENTLAB PROPS
25 Ramps & Platforms
- 5 Asphalt platforms
- 5 Dirt platforms
- 5 Grass platforms
- 5 Ice platforms
- 5 Snow platforms
40 Shapes
- 4 Cones (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
- 4 Cubes (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
- 4 Cuboids (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
- 4 Cylinders (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
- 4 Pyramids (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
- 4 Frustums (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
- 4 Spheres (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
- 4 Torus (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
- 4 Wedges (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
- 4 Large Wedges (2 Concrete, 2 Plastic)
6 Dino Props
- Ankylosaurus
- Brachiosaurus
- Pterodactyl
- Stegosaurus
- Triceratops
- Velociraptor
1 Gameplay Prop
- Star Trophy
RALLY ADVENTURE
- “European Automotive makes all classes (D, C, B, A, S1, S2, X) available to set lap times on every route on Forza Horizon 5’s second expansion Rally Adventure.”
EUROPEAN AUTOMOTIVE CAR PACK
- 2021 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
- 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Wagon
- 2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8
- 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista
FESTIVAL PLAYLIST
- 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro
- 1968 Lancia Fulvia Coupé Rallye 1.6 HF
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4
- 1975 Citroën DS 23
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG SL 63
- 2002 Lotus Esprit V8
- 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500 E
- 1966 Volkswagen Double Cab Pick-up