In 2022 werd aangekondigd dat Nacon Studio Milan was begonnen aan de ontwikkeling van een Terminator-game. Nu dik anderhalf jaar later hebben we een uitgebreide update gekregen. Zo heet de game Terminator: Survivors en deze titel zal op 24 oktober in early access gaan op pc via Steam.
Later zal Terminator: Survivors uitkomen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en natuurlijk pc, maar wanneer precies is nog niet bekend. Vooralsnog ziet het er niet naar uit dat we de volledige release dit jaar mogen verwachten.
De game is alleen en in coöp te spelen en het doel is om te overleven in een post-apocalyptische wereld. Als overlevende zal je voorzichtig te werk moeten gaan terwijl je een basis opbouwt voor een groep mensen. Ondertussen moet je uitkijken voor de machines die jacht op je maken.
Bekijk de eerste beelden en een overzicht met key features hieronder.
- True to the Legend – Meet iconic characters of the franchise as well as original ones and immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted world set in the post-apocalyptic future of James Cameron’s masterpiece.
- Indestructible Menace – Explore the open world to discover the key materials and survivors you need to advance your home base, but never forget: The fearsome and deadly Terminator is out there, hunting you, and a constant threat.
- Unravel the Truth – Learn more about what happened on Judgment Day in an unexplored storyline and try to change humanity’s fate.
- Rise From the Ashes – Grow the remnants of humanity at a home base you’ll use to establish a new foothold for humanity and stand tall against the machine threat alone or in cooperative play with up to three friends.
- Think Before You Shoot – While you’ll be armed to attack up close and at range, stealth and caution may be more intelligent approaches with Skynet’s machines and scavengers lurking.