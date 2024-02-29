

In 2022 werd aangekondigd dat Nacon Studio Milan was begonnen aan de ontwikkeling van een Terminator-game. Nu dik anderhalf jaar later hebben we een uitgebreide update gekregen. Zo heet de game Terminator: Survivors en deze titel zal op 24 oktober in early access gaan op pc via Steam.

Later zal Terminator: Survivors uitkomen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en natuurlijk pc, maar wanneer precies is nog niet bekend. Vooralsnog ziet het er niet naar uit dat we de volledige release dit jaar mogen verwachten.

De game is alleen en in coöp te spelen en het doel is om te overleven in een post-apocalyptische wereld. Als overlevende zal je voorzichtig te werk moeten gaan terwijl je een basis opbouwt voor een groep mensen. Ondertussen moet je uitkijken voor de machines die jacht op je maken.

Bekijk de eerste beelden en een overzicht met key features hieronder.