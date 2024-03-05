Je hebt je al kunnen vermaken met een demo van Sker Ritual, maar bij de release daarvan was nog niet bekend wanneer je met de volledige game aan de slag zou kunnen gaan. Daar is nu verandering in gekomen.
Wales Interactie laat namelijk weten dat Sker Ritual op 18 april zal verschijnen. Dit geldt echter alleen voor de PlayStation 5-, Xbox Series X|S- en pc-versie. Op het laatstgenoemde platform is de game al geruime tijd te spelen, maar dat is nog een early access-versie.
De coöperatieve survival first-person shooter komt ook naar de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One, maar die versies zullen later verschijnen. Wanneer is nog niet bekend.
- Team Tactics or Shoot Solo? – Designed for playing solo, or up to four players online. Short of a teammate? No worries, the intensity of Sker Island’s hordes scale to the number of players. You could always find-a-friend over on the official Sker Ritual Discord.
- Sker Enemies – The Quiet Ones have returned and they are not alone. Sker Island has recruited new elites, each with a unique set of abilities that will force you to change-up your playstyle, change your location, or enlist the help of your teammates! Old enemies aren’t the only ones to curse the lands of Sker, we have many more new faces—even some without faces—that want to destroy you.
- It’s a Miracle – Killing enemies offer a chance to drop powerful Miracles. Look out for these, you’ll need them. A Miracle drop offers a choice of three random upgradable powers that buff or alter your shooting, melee, grenade and healing. A fifth slot is reserved for your Ultimate, a chargeable powerful action to save up for those sticky situations. Each Miracle is bound to a Celtic God and come in many forms including rarity, core attributes and power.
- Masks, Quips and More – Collect and induce fear on Sker’s inhabitants with interchangeable masks inspired by all forms of horror; folk, gothic, zombie, science fiction to the supernatural and more. Taunt your teammates with unique voice lines and switch out your dynamic menu scene environments from the Island.
- The Laughing Policeman – Get your guns, ammo, and more at The Laughing Policeman’s booth at locations around the maps. Buy stock munitions or gamble on a randomly picked weapon with a chance of gaining a higher base level. Climb the weapon ranks with unique upgrades courtesy of The Laughing Policeman’s SUPER CHARGER for bonus buffs and visible steam-punk inspired enhancements.