Je hebt je al kunnen vermaken met een demo van Sker Ritual, maar bij de release daarvan was nog niet bekend wanneer je met de volledige game aan de slag zou kunnen gaan. Daar is nu verandering in gekomen.

Wales Interactie laat namelijk weten dat Sker Ritual op 18 april zal verschijnen. Dit geldt echter alleen voor de PlayStation 5-, Xbox Series X|S- en pc-versie. Op het laatstgenoemde platform is de game al geruime tijd te spelen, maar dat is nog een early access-versie.

De coöperatieve survival first-person shooter komt ook naar de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One, maar die versies zullen later verschijnen. Wanneer is nog niet bekend.