

Wie kent hem nog? Cliffy B, meesterbrein achter de Gears of War-franchise en daarnaast heeft hij nog aan veel andere games uit de stallen van Epic Games meegewerkt. Op den duur ging Cliff aan de slag met zijn eigen studio, Boss Key Productions, waarmee hij LawBreakers heeft uitgebracht. Toen dat geen succes werd is Cliff uit de gamesindustrie gestapt.

Toch duikt zijn naam zo nu en dan nog op, want in hart en nieren blijft hij een gamer. Met al het nieuws over Xbox-exclusives die richting andere platformen komen hoopt Cliff dan ook dat zijn kindje, Gears of War, op den duur ook voor PlayStation-gamers beschikbaar is. In een interview met Game Rant maakte hij dit maar al te duidelijk. Alles lijkt inmiddels mogelijk bij kamp Xbox, dus wie weet in de toekomst.

In the words of Ronald Reagan (I’m showing my age), “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”. I think that’s what Phil Spencer’s going for. He’s going for the Netflix model. That started with Xbox Game Pass and then, like Netflix, they realized they need to be on every device. People have been joking about Gears of War coming to PlayStation for well over like a decade and, you know, I think ‘the more, the merrier.’ If people own a PS5 and get to play and experience the next-gen Gears games, that means more Gears of War tattoos.

One of the things I learned from one of my heroes, John Romero, is that he’s very good at reminding people about his past as he’s guiding them towards his future in regards to his career. I have no problem encouraging Gears fandom. I embrace it.