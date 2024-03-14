

Met hoge regelmaat verschijnen er updates voor Helldivers 2, waarmee issues worden aangepakt, balans updates worden doorgevoerd en meer. Ontwikkelaar Arrowhead Game Studios heeft nu patch 1.000.102 voor de game uitgerold.

Deze richt zich voornamelijk op de balans van vijanden, maar komt ook met wat gameplay fixes. Verder zou je nu vliegende vijanden kunnen zien, al wordt dat op een wat grappige manier door de CEO van de ontwikkelaar ontkend.

Alle details van de laatste update hieronder op een rijtje.

Overview

Today’s patch is dealing with the spawn rate of heavily armored Terminid enemies as well as the possible play against them. It also contains some fixes to UI elements and crash fixes.

Balancing

Enemies:

The amount of heavily armored targets that spawn on higher difficulties, especially for Terminids, have been a big discussion point online and internally. The intent is for groups to have to bring some form of anti-tank capability but not to the degree previously needed.

To that end we have reduced the spawn rate of Chargers and Bile Titans on difficulties 7 and up. In addition we have reduced the risk of spawn spikes of Chargers and Bile Titans.

Please note that we have changed the distribution of enemy types, not reduced difficulty. Expect other enemy types to appear in greater numbers instead.

We are humbled by the community’s ability to find things like Chargers “leg meta” in our game, however spending your heavy anti tank weapons on legs instead of the obvious weak point seems counter to expectation.

We are not changing anything regarding the Charger’s legs, we are however lowering the health of the Charger’s head. It should now be at a point where a well placed shot from a Recoilless Rifle or EAT-17 instantly kills a charger.

Together with the unfortunately undocumented change of last patch that increased the armor penetration ability of less well placed shots for EAT-17s and Recoilless Rifle shots, Chargers should now be easier to handle by well equipped groups.

Gameplay

“Electronic Countermeasures” operation modifier, which had a chance of giving you a random stratagem instead of the one you input, has been removed in order to be reworked, and will be reintroduced in a future iteration. We found that this modifier wasn’t communicated clearly enough and overall caused more frustration than excitement with the way it was currently implemented. This change was made in 1.000.100 but was unintentionally omitted from the patch notes.

Fixes

Fixed missing text on several HUD / UI elements.

Fixed several subtitle / VO mismatches in the news videos.

Fixed various crashes that occurred mid-gameplay and when deploying to missions.

Known Issues