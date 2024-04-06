

Arrowhead Game Studios zorgt niet alleen voor een uitstekende ondersteuning van Helldivers 2, ook brengen ze nieuwe content naar de game. De ontwikkelaar heeft nu de ‘Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond’ aangekondigd, die op 11 april beschikbaar gesteld zal worden.

Dit pakket komt met verschillende nieuwe hoofdwapens, secundaire wapens en armor. De ontwikkelaar gaf een omschrijving vrij en die hebben we hieronder geplaatst:

Hoofdwapens BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle – Deliver righteous judgement to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups.

– Deliver righteous judgement to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups. R-36 Eruptor Rifle – Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face.

– Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face. CB-9 Exploding Crossbow – Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming. Secundaire wapens & booster G-123 Thermite Grenade – This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C.

– This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C. GP-31 Grenade Pistol – Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don’t forget to reload between shots though.

– Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don’t forget to reload between shots though. Expert Extraction Pilot Booster – Need to get out of a jam fast? This booster lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. Home in time for dinner. Armor CE-27 Ground Breaker (Medium Armour) – “The ground is just another obstacle that hasn’t yet been cleared.” – SGM Janet Jones, Excavation Corps Founder.

(Medium Armour) – “The ground is just another obstacle that hasn’t yet been cleared.” – SGM Janet Jones, Excavation Corps Founder. CE-07 Demolition Specialist (Light Armour) – Originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity.

(Light Armour) – Originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity. FS-55 Devastator (Heavy Armour) – Domestic versions of this armour allow colonial farmers to safely plant crops and mines side-by-side while staying in one piece.

Het pakket is helaas niet gratis. Je dient namelijk 1.000 super credits af te rekenen, die je in de PlayStation Store of op Steam aan kunt schaffen.