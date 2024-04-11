Het blijft nog steeds vrij stil rondom Project 007, de James Bond-game van IO Interactive die jaren terug werd aangekondigd. Gelukkig is er nu echter weer iets nieuws te melden over de game. Er is namelijk voor versterking gezorgd.

IO Interactive laat weten dat zij Rodrigo Santoro hebben aangenomen en hij zal de functie van mission director gaan bekleden. Santoro komt over van Massive Entertainment en daar heeft hij meegewerkt aan beide The Division-titels en Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Volgens associate product director Frederik Villumsen was Santoro de beste man voor de functie. Hij was geliefd bij zijn voormalige collega’s bij Massive Entertainment en hij bracht meteen al ideeën aan tijdens zijn sollicitatie, toen Project 007 aan hem werd getoond.

Natuurlijk is Santoro zelf heel erg blij met zijn nieuwe functie. Hij was al geïnteresseerd in Project 007 en nu hij zelf aan de game mag werken, is een droom die uitkomt.

“I am super excited to join IOI. I admire how the studio dares to innovate and create new memorable game experiences. This is particularly remarkable in times when most companies are focused on making sequels. Project 007 got my attention since the day it was announced, and I feel incredibly fortunate to work with the team making the game. I was able to see more of the game and there is already something unique about it.

Most importantly, every conversation that I have had so far with team members has shown the team is passionate about delivering a memorable and unique experience. Right now, I am looking forward to start working with the team, and together, delivering the best 007 game ever made.”