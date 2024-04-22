Helldivers 2 is inmiddels al twee maanden uit en de game is in de voorbije periode heel populair gebleken. We kregen verschillende updates in de vorm van nieuwe content en bug fixes, maar natuurlijk is er altijd de vraag: hoe lang blijft dit nog duren? Johan Pilestedt van Arrowhead laat echter weten dat het team achter de game nog steeds toegewijd is om Helldivers 2 fris en aantrekkelijk te houden.

Op Reddit zegt hij dat het team zich tegelijk moet focussen op bug fixes én het toevoegen van nieuwe content om zo relevant te blijven. Sterker nog: hij wil dat Helldivers 2 de ‘beste live game’ wordt die je ooit gespeeld zal hebben.

“Arrowhead is independently owned by people working at the studio and not swayed by shareholders in the traditional sense. Of course we are in a great partnership with Sony where we agree on targets to hit etc. But there isn’t a forcing function or requirement per se.

We want to deliver the best in the industry and we are calibrating our efforts of fixing vs new stuff. It’s easy to say “just fix, don’t add”, but the reality of the competitiveness in this industry is that we have to do both to stay relevant.

We are figuring it out, the demands and expectations on the studio is high, all eyes are on us, and we have a sole purpose – to make this the best live game you’ve ever played. We just need to find our stride and balance.”