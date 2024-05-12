Het prima Lords of the Fallen komt binnenkort naar Game Pass, maar eerst staat er nog een nieuwe update op de planning. Versie 1.5.61 is nu live en dat betekent minder bugs en minder problemen!

Heel spectaculair is deze update niet echt: de patch notes zijn eerder kort en er worden voornamelijk wat stabiliteitsproblemen opgelost. Hieronder kan je alle verbeteringen nalezen.