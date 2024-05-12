Het prima Lords of the Fallen komt binnenkort naar Game Pass, maar eerst staat er nog een nieuwe update op de planning. Versie 1.5.61 is nu live en dat betekent minder bugs en minder problemen!
Heel spectaculair is deze update niet echt: de patch notes zijn eerder kort en er worden voornamelijk wat stabiliteitsproblemen opgelost. Hieronder kan je alle verbeteringen nalezen.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer that may cause short lags when transitioning to Umbral.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer that may cause performance hitches when a coop partner dies or gets resurrected.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer that could cause players to get stuck between invasion and boss area moth walls under special circumstances.
Stability
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur for a very small number of players directly on game boot-up.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur in multiplayer when leaving invasion areas unexpectedly.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when fighting Pieta while she summons her clones.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur in multiplayer when using Soulflay under special circumstances.
Other
- Fixed an issue where hands would not be properly attached to the body of Abiding Defender.
- Fixed a visual glitch with hair 5 when traversing Mournstead without a helmet.
- Updated the Shader Compilation text to include pending shader count.