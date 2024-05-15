In de toch wel heel aparte indie game INDIKA volg je het avontuur van de non Indika die op pad gaat met de duivel aan haar zijde. Je zou misschien denken dat dit een slechte grap is, maar deze premisse is wat INDIKA zo uniek maakt.

De game had normaal gezien eerder deze maand (op 8 mei) moeten verschijnen voor pc en consoles, maar dit is slechts half gelukt. Op pc kan je de game namelijk spelen, maar consolespelers moeten even langer wachten door uitstel.

Gelukkig is het uitstel niet zo heel lang: INDIKA komt namelijk al op 17 mei naar de PS5 en Xbox Series X|S. Trek je gewaad dus alvast aan en maak je klaar voor een hoop duivelse puzzels!

INDIKA promises to immerse players in an ambiguous, deceptive, and thought-provoking tale about faith and self-belief.

Gameplay-wise, INDIKA seamlessly blends narrative with environmental puzzles and platforming elements, touching on themes seldom explored in video games. Is it within Indika’s power to intervene in God’s design as a seemingly unconventional nun? Or will everything unfold as planned, rendering any kind of effort futile?

And then there’s Ilyia. He is steeped in sin, yet he claims that God has spoken to him. But most importantly, what about the other devilish presence always lurking behind Indika’s shoulder, threatening her with grief and itching her head with difficult, thought-provoking questions that are better left unanswered?

Can fervent prayers truly help her to escape this madness?

INDIKA is third-person adventure game that effectively combines exploration and environmental puzzles, with a hint of platforming. Through its themes of sin, sorrow, and ethical quandaries, INDIKA transcends conventional gaming boundaries, resembling an avant-garde film that aims to question societal conventions rather than merely providing entertainment.