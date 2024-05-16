Helldivers 2 is ondanks wat gedoe rondom een PSN-account verplichting – dat weer is teruggedraaid – mateloos populair en ontwikkelaar Arrowhead blijft met nieuwe updates komen. Deze updates zijn voornamelijk bedoeld om de game verder te finetunen en natuurlijk issues op te lossen. Als gevolg van het finetunen is er weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht.
Het gaat hier om een vrij kleine update die zich met name richt op het verhelpen van een aantal crashes. Ook wordt er een handjevol bugs aangepakt waar enkele spelers last van hadden. Tot slot staan de bekende problemen aangegeven, waar nog aan gewerkt wordt. Deze issues zullen met een toekomstige update aangepakt worden.
Patch Notes:
Overview
For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:
- Crash fixes
- Misc fixes
Fixes
Crashes
- Fixed a crash triggered when the host left after a player hot joined.
- Fixed an occasional crash in the Loadout menu.
- Fix for a rare crash when transitioning to or from the ship.
Misc Fixes
- Fixed players getting stuck on the mission summary screen when the host leaves.
- Fixed the issue of non-purchased Super Credits not being visible in the Warbond Overview screen (only relevant for Japanese release).
- Optional account linking now available in the Account section of the in-game settings.
- Fixed ‘Steam AppId supplied invalid or not allowed’ being shown due to a different error.
- Fix attachments on weapons showing up as purple question marks in the tutorial in some cases.
- Airburst proximity explosion is now triggered only by enemies & Helldivers.
- The AR-61 Tenderizer now has the correct color scheme.
Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- Players may not have the option to send, accept or decline friend requests.
- Players may not have the option to Block other players.
- Blocked players are not added to the Blocked Player list or prevented from joining games.
- Game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.
- Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
- Players may occasionally receive excessive XP.
- Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
- Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
- Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights.
- AR-61 Tenderizer deals too little damage and is not in the final state we are intending.
- Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.
- “Hand Carts” Ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack’s cooldown.
- Some players might become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress.
- Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
Zou fijn zijn als je eens normaal kon instappen in dat schip na de missie. En dat je loot fatsoenlijk oppakt.