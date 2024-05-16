Helldivers 2 is ondanks wat gedoe rondom een PSN-account verplichting – dat weer is teruggedraaid – mateloos populair en ontwikkelaar Arrowhead blijft met nieuwe updates komen. Deze updates zijn voornamelijk bedoeld om de game verder te finetunen en natuurlijk issues op te lossen. Als gevolg van het finetunen is er weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht.

Het gaat hier om een vrij kleine update die zich met name richt op het verhelpen van een aantal crashes. Ook wordt er een handjevol bugs aangepakt waar enkele spelers last van hadden. Tot slot staan de bekende problemen aangegeven, waar nog aan gewerkt wordt. Deze issues zullen met een toekomstige update aangepakt worden.

Patch Notes:

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

Crash fixes

Misc fixes

Fixes

Crashes

Fixed a crash triggered when the host left after a player hot joined.

Fixed an occasional crash in the Loadout menu.

Fix for a rare crash when transitioning to or from the ship.

Misc Fixes

Fixed players getting stuck on the mission summary screen when the host leaves.

Fixed the issue of non-purchased Super Credits not being visible in the Warbond Overview screen (only relevant for Japanese release).

Optional account linking now available in the Account section of the in-game settings.

Fixed ‘Steam AppId supplied invalid or not allowed’ being shown due to a different error.

Fix attachments on weapons showing up as purple question marks in the tutorial in some cases.

Airburst proximity explosion is now triggered only by enemies & Helldivers.

The AR-61 Tenderizer now has the correct color scheme.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.