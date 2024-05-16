Bethesda kondigde vorige week aan dat er een nieuwe update voor Starfield in de pijplijn zat die onder andere een Performance modus zou toevoegen aan de Xbox-versie van de game. Daarnaast zou deze update verbeterde maps introduceren, de optie om het interieur van schepen te decoreren, een nieuwe third-person camera en nog veel meer.

De update ging na de aankondiging vorige week snel in beta in de pc-versie en dat is allemaal succesvol verlopen, want de update is nu officieel uitgerold. Hoewel de belangrijkste nieuwe features en verbeteringen al bekend waren, komt de uiteindelijke update met een reeks patch notes en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.