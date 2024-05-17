De Nederlandse ontwikkelaar StickyLock Games liet eerder al weten dat hun free-to-play first-person shooter Histera deze week in early access zou gaan op Steam. Inmiddels is het moment daar en om deze release nogmaals te benadrukken is er een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht.
De trailer hieronder laat meer van de creatieve shooter zien, die speelt met de omgevingen van de maps. In de game speel je in twee teams van 8 spelers die elkaar bevechten tot de dood erop volgt. Het unieke element is dat de levels tijdelijk veranderen tijdens het spelen waar dan perks uit naar voren komen.
Check de trailer hieronder en daaronder de key features.
- The Glitch: Adjust your strategy to take advantage of the chaos caused by the Glitch. Master different terrains in the past, present and future, and push yourself to the limit as you rush to adapt and gain (or keep!) the advantage each time the Glitch occurs. The team that can best revamp their strategy to work within Histera’s unpredictable, time-distorting mosh pit will claim victory!
- High replayability: With the Glitch mechanic transforming the map in the midst of the action, no two rounds of Histera will play out the same.
- Mix it up: Battle through prehistoric caves, a WWII city under siege and the neon bathed streets of a dystopian metropolis wielding anything from spears to machine guns as time periods collide.
- Choose your weapon: Use a wide variety of weapons to withstand the chaos wrought by the Glitch — will you stay in the shadows with a prehistoric hunting bow, or get up close with The Matchstick, a futuristic shotgun that can be loaded with incendiary rounds?
- Versatile First-Person gameplay: Perfect for easygoing fans of the shooter genre looking for something different as well as hardcore gamers seeking their latest challenge.
Gaap. Dit is binnen no time weer uit de lucht. Er zijn al zoveel, betere, gratis online shooters. Iedereen die hier nu nog mee komt is te laat. Of je moet het baseren op een hele grote populaire franchise of heel onderscheidend zijn zoals Fortnite met de cartoon look, bouwelementen en vele collabs.