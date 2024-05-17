

De Nederlandse ontwikkelaar StickyLock Games liet eerder al weten dat hun free-to-play first-person shooter Histera deze week in early access zou gaan op Steam. Inmiddels is het moment daar en om deze release nogmaals te benadrukken is er een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht.

De trailer hieronder laat meer van de creatieve shooter zien, die speelt met de omgevingen van de maps. In de game speel je in twee teams van 8 spelers die elkaar bevechten tot de dood erop volgt. Het unieke element is dat de levels tijdelijk veranderen tijdens het spelen waar dan perks uit naar voren komen.

Check de trailer hieronder en daaronder de key features.