Electronic Arts liet in februari van dit jaar weten dat zij weer een game rondom college football zouden gaan maken en uitgeven. We hebben er in de tussentijd niet al te veel van vernomen, maar het Amerikaanse bedrijf schiet klaarblijkelijk behoorlijk op, want ze hebben de game een releasedatum gegeven.

EA Sports College Football 25 zal op 19 juli 2024 uitkomen en buiten de standaard versie worden er nog twee andere edities uitgegeven. Dit zijn de Deluxe Edition en MVP Bundle. Beide edities geven je sowieso 3 dagen eerder toegang tot de game en verschillende extra’s, waaronder in-game items en College Football-punten.

De Deluxe Edition kost € 109,99 en de MVP Bundle € 159,99. De game verschijnt voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S.

In EA Sports College Football 25 experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools and immerse yourself in the iconic atmospheres of college football as you chase college greatness.

