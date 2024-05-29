

Het is alweer geruime tijd geleden dat EA Sports UFC 5 uitkwam, maar de uitgever blijft de game prima ondersteunen met updates en nieuwe content. Zo is nu patch 1.009 online gegaan en die pakt een aantal issues met betrekking tot het vechten en specifieke moves aan.

Daarnaast voegt de update ook een drietal nieuwe vechters aan de game toe. Dit zijn Roman Dolidze (#11 MW), Benoît Saint Denis (#13 LW) en Anthony Hernandez (#14 MW). Benieuwd of de game wat voor je is? Check dan onze review.

Fighters

Roman Dolidze (#11 MW) – Brutal best describes Roman Dolidze’s fighting style. In the clinch or on the ground, this Georgian powerhouse will not stop striking his opponent until they submit or go unconscious.

– Brutal best describes Roman Dolidze’s fighting style. In the clinch or on the ground, this Georgian powerhouse will not stop striking his opponent until they submit or go unconscious. Benoît Saint Denis (#13 LW) – An all-action fighter boasting a UFC record of five wins with only two losses, with all five wins coming by finish. Benoît Saint Denis does not know the meaning of the word quit. When BSD steps into the UFC 5 Octagon, WAR is coming with him!

– An all-action fighter boasting a UFC record of five wins with only two losses, with all five wins coming by finish. Benoît Saint Denis does not know the meaning of the word quit. When BSD steps into the UFC 5 Octagon, WAR is coming with him! Anthony Hernandez (#14 MW) – Don’t let his nickname fool you, nothing is “Fluffy” about Anthony Hernandez’s fighting style. This relentle

Striking

Fixed an issue that allowed fighters to partially block the special lead hook block counter.

Blocking a hook or overhand on your lead side allows you to fire off a lead hook very quickly in return. Previously, opponents were able to rarely block it. Now, the counter should land cleanly before the opponent can block it.

Fixed a rare tracking issue against head movement that distorted the strike trajectory and could lead to unfair hits.

Depending on stats, it was possible for there to be small gaps in the evasion window of some slips. Besides causing some strikes to land when they clearly shouldn’t, this issue could also make strikes’s trajectories look jittery. The specific cases we investigated were the minor side-to-side sways, but the fix we applied was general.

Fixed an inconsistency with the advancing lead hook to straight combo, when performed with the Celtic Cross.

This Celtic Cross in this specific combo was unintendedly 4 frames faster. It will now have the same speed as the other straights.

Grappling

Fixed a rare animation issue in exchanges from the over-under clinch.

Misc. Additions and Updates