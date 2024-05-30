

In 2022 werd tijdens Gamescom Opening Night Live de game Where Winds Meet aangekondigd en op een kleine update na hebben we er sindsdien niets van vernomen. De game is echter nog steeds volop in ontwikkeling en kreeg tijdens State of Play vannacht wat aandacht. Dit vanzelfsprekend met een nieuwe trailer en die kan je hieronder bekijken.

“Embark on an epic adventure in Where Winds Meet, an oriental Wuxia open-world action-adventure RPG that draws inspiration from the romantic and fantastical martial arts works, offering a distinctly oriental experience of boss battles and open-world exploration. Play as a young swordsman, wielding nimble Wuxia artistries and powerful Kung Fu as you unveil the mysterious veil of your identity and forge your own Wuxia legend in this tumultuous historic adventure.”