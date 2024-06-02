Ballad of Antara is an upcoming multi-platform dark fantasy ARPG from Infold Games, developed by TipsWorks Studio. Embark on a perilous journey, seek towering divine creatures, reclaim the twisted and lost essences of the world.

Dark Ages

From a distant past, the arrows of time have gone wayward, and the seeds of everything in-between ceased to blossom. The familiar “essences,” taken away by a sudden cloud of Mist, are veiled under the unknown side of the world.

Time of Erosion

Travel through the Para to seek towering, divine creatures. Retrieve those twisted and lost “essences” of the land, and turn them into powers against the Grey Mist.