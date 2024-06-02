De Chinese ontwikkelaar TipsWorks doet misschien niet zo heel veel belletjes rinkelen, maar daar wil de studio nu verandering in brengen. In 2020 bracht men al de soulslike game Pascal’s Wager uit en volgend jaar staat hun nieuwste project op de planning: Ballad of Antara. Het wordt een free-to-play actie-RPG, met ‘dark fantasy’ vibes.
De game werd aangekondigd met een release ergens in 2025 (een precieze datum werd niet gegeven) en die zal voor verschillende platformen verschijnen. Welke dit zullen worden, is nog niet helemaal duidelijk, al is de PS5 wel al een gegeven. Lees hieronder een korte beschrijving en bekijk de eerste trailer.
Ballad of Antara is an upcoming multi-platform dark fantasy ARPG from Infold Games, developed by TipsWorks Studio. Embark on a perilous journey, seek towering divine creatures, reclaim the twisted and lost essences of the world.
Dark Ages
From a distant past, the arrows of time have gone wayward, and the seeds of everything in-between ceased to blossom. The familiar “essences,” taken away by a sudden cloud of Mist, are veiled under the unknown side of the world.
Time of Erosion
Travel through the Para to seek towering, divine creatures. Retrieve those twisted and lost “essences” of the land, and turn them into powers against the Grey Mist.