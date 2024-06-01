

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is nu bijna twee weken verkrijgbaar en zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen, is de game echt uitstekend. Wij hebben tijdens het spelen ook geen last van issues gehad, maar klaarblijkelijk zitten die wel in de game.

Daarom heeft ontwikkelaar Ninja Theory nu een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht, versie 1.0.5.0 en die komt met de onderstaande patch notes. Het zijn wat plooien die gladgestreken worden en er worden wat kleine verbeteringen doorgevoerd.