Square Enix heeft Final Fantasy VII Rebirth weer van een nieuwe update voorzien. Het gaat om patch 1.040 en die komt met een aantal fixes voor verschillende bugs. Heel spannend is de update overigens niet, gezien het wat kleine issues zijn die worden opgelost – waar je maar net last van moet hebben.
Hoe dan ook, alle details van deze nieuwe update hieronder op een rijtje:
- Fixes to bugs that would very occasionally prevent game progress under specific conditions.
- Fixes that allow the player to acquire photo frames if a bug occurs that would prevent their acquisition after fulfilling the relevant unlock conditions.
- Fixes to bugs that are triggered under specific circumstances in battle.
- Fixes to a bug where information was not shown on screen when selecting to play Stage 2 of the Gambit Gears mini game on Hard Mode.
- Fixes to several display-related bugs.
- Improvements to the overall game stability.