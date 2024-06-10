Age of Mythology keert later dit jaar terug voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc. Om precies te zijn zal dit op 4 september zijn onder de noemer Age of Mythology: Retold en van deze uitgave is nu een nieuwe trailer verschenen die je hieronder kunt bekijken.

Mocht je de Premium Edition van de game aanschaffen, dan krijg je 7 dagen eerder toegang tot het spel. Microsoft heeft ook een overzicht van key features vrijgegeven en die hebben we onder de trailer op een rijtje gezet.