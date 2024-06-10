Age of Mythology keert later dit jaar terug voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc. Om precies te zijn zal dit op 4 september zijn onder de noemer Age of Mythology: Retold en van deze uitgave is nu een nieuwe trailer verschenen die je hieronder kunt bekijken.
Mocht je de Premium Edition van de game aanschaffen, dan krijg je 7 dagen eerder toegang tot het spel. Microsoft heeft ook een overzicht van key features vrijgegeven en die hebben we onder de trailer op een rijtje gezet.
- Call Upon the Gods – Choose your gods from the Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Atlantean pantheons. Devastate your enemies by summoning powerful lightning storms, earth-shattering quakes, and even the famed Nidhogg dragon. Or call upon nourishing rains and protective Dryads to help your people grow & prosper.
- Unleash the Monsters – Unleash Centaurs, Trolls, Mummies, and more. From bejeweled crocodiles who harness the power of the sun to the mighty one-eyed Cyclops, command diverse units inspired by the world’s great mythologies.
- An Epic Mythological Universe – Embark on a 50-mission campaign that takes you across a vast, mythical world: besiege the mighty walls of Troy, battle Giants in the frozen wastes of Midgard, and discover the mysteries of Osiris in the shifting sands of Egypt. Become a hero of myth—or even a god.
- Arena of the Gods – Challenge the Labyrinth in the all-new Trials of the Gods for single-player and co-op. Collect powerful Blessings, join your friends, and take on new challenges to overcome the Arena where the gods themselves do battle.
- Better with Friends – Play with up to 11 of your friends, either head-to-head or against the advanced AI on dozens of randomly-generated maps and scenarios for limitless re-playability.