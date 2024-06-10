Microsoft heeft onlangs zowel Tango Gameworks als Arkane Austin gesloten en met name de sluiting van de eerste ontwikkelaar kon op veel verontwaardiging rekenen. Vanzelfsprekend werd Phil Spencer naar de sluiting gevraagd toen bij aanschoof bij IGN voor een interview in navolging van de Xbox Games Showcase.

Spencer zei hier dat het moeilijk is om een team af te sluiten en dat het met name moeilijk is voor de mensen die er werken. Uiteindelijk is het puur zakelijk, want het is aan Spencer om een houdbaar bedrijf te runnen binnen het grotere plaatje, en dat groei belangrijk is. Soms betekent dat er flinke beslissingen gemaakt moeten worden, die iemand moet maken.

“The closure of any team is hard… Now is the time to focus on the team and the individuals, it’s obviously very hard for them. In the end, I’ve said over and over I have to run a sustainable business inside the company and grow, and that means sometimes I have to make hard decisions that frankly are not decisions I love but decisions that somebody needs to go make, we will continue to go forward, we will continue to invest in what we’re trying to go do at Xbox and build the best business that we can.”