

Op 16 juli zal de eerste grote uitbreiding voor Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora verschijnen. Vanzelfsprekend liet Ubisoft de uitbreiding via een trailer tijdens Ubisoft Forward zojuist zien en die bekijk je hieronder.

De uitbreiding zit inbegrepen bij de Season Pass, maar is ook los verkrijgbaar. Dit is niet alles, want in het najaar van 2024 verschijnt de tweede uitbreiding voor de game, maar daar weten we nog niet veel over.

“In The Sky Breaker, you’ll continue your Na’vi journey begun in the main game, this time to The Heart of the Plains, a yet-to-be-discovered area of the Upper Plains. Here, familiar biomes have bloomed into breathtaking new variations, while other environments such as the Prism Fields, Feathered Grasslands, Stone Rapids and more, are brand new!

While exploring the Heart of the Plains, you’ll encounter a new enemy archetype, the AMP Defender, which protects key facilities with its indestructible shield and top-mounted gatling gun. You’ll also encounter new RDA lieutenants, whose AMP Suits provide added firepower and better protection, in each of the RDA Command Stations.”