Sony PlayStation kondigde gisteren aan dat ze Discord nu definitief in de PlayStation 5 zouden integreren, waardoor je gewoon vanaf het systeem Discord chats kunt joinen in plaats van dat je afhankelijk bent van de mobiele app of pc-applicatie.
Om de console alvast voor te bereiden op de wereldwijde uitrol van de Discord integratie, heeft Sony nu firmware update versie 24.04-09.40.00 uitgebracht.
De firmware update doet overigens meer dan alleen dat, want ook zijn er nieuwe mogelijkheden toegevoegd met betrekking tot ouderlijke controle. Daarnaast wordt de systeem stabiliteit verbeterd en meer. Hieronder alle patch notes van deze firmware update.
PS5 Firmware Update Version: 24.04-09.40.00 Notes
- Child accounts can now link and add third-party services and apps to their account for PlayStation Network to enjoy benefits and features that enhance their gameplay experience.
- Younger players that use child accounts on PS5 can link accounts to use features like Discord voice chat, music streaming via Apple Music and Spotify, and broadcasting and sharing gameplay via YouTube and Twitch.
- New parental controls are available for parents and guardians. These controls notify and allow them to manage their child’s account links with third-party services and apps.
Availability may vary depending on age, parental control settings, and country/region.
- You can now start or join a Discord voice chat directly from your PS5.
Open Game Base in the control center and select the Discord tab to access your servers and direct calls.
- We’ve updated the device software for the PULSE Elite wireless headset, PULSE Explore wireless earbuds, and PlayStation Link USB adapter.
- PlayStation Link connection stability has been improved.
- We’ve fixed an issue with the PULSE Elite wireless headset that caused the power to turn off when the audio cable is connected to the audio input jack.
- On the PULSE Elite wireless headset, the status indicator that turns on after establishing PlayStation Link connection is now less bright.
- We’ve improved system software performance and stability.
- We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.
Is het nu een vóórbereiding op Discord integratie of is deze update inclusief Discord integratie?
Ik kon ook geen discord vinden.