

Sony PlayStation kondigde gisteren aan dat ze Discord nu definitief in de PlayStation 5 zouden integreren, waardoor je gewoon vanaf het systeem Discord chats kunt joinen in plaats van dat je afhankelijk bent van de mobiele app of pc-applicatie.

Om de console alvast voor te bereiden op de wereldwijde uitrol van de Discord integratie, heeft Sony nu firmware update versie 24.04-09.40.00 uitgebracht.

De firmware update doet overigens meer dan alleen dat, want ook zijn er nieuwe mogelijkheden toegevoegd met betrekking tot ouderlijke controle. Daarnaast wordt de systeem stabiliteit verbeterd en meer. Hieronder alle patch notes van deze firmware update.