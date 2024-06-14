Ubisoft bracht vorig jaar plotseling Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition uit, die kort daarna weer offline ging omdat het een vroege build betrof die per abuis online werd gezet. Hierna beloofde Ubisoft dat we begin dit jaar meer zouden horen, maar inmiddels gaan we richting de helft van 2024 en ook tijdens Ubisoft Forward was de franchise een no show.
Het ziet er echter naar uit dat er iets op handen is, want via tracking website Exophase leren we dat de Trophies van deze uitgave voor de PlayStation 5 online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network. Dit suggereert dat er een aankondiging aanstaande is en mogelijk ook een snelle release, gezien er tussen de livegang van Trophies en een release van een game meestal niet veel tijd zit.
Nintendo zal later deze maand nog een Nintendo Direct organiseren, dus mogelijk dat Ubisoft hier met een aankondiging komt en wellicht gelijk een release op alle gangbare platformen.
De game zal in totaal 35 Trophies bevatten en dat zijn de onderstaande:
Platinum
True Hillyan
-Earn all trophies
Goud
Beyond Good & Evil
-Complete the game
Bountiful Volcano
-Complete Volcano’s Treasure
Message Across the Stars
-Finish the Hunt for Chests from the Past
Zilver
Alpha Sectioned Out
-Complete all Alpha Section areas
Speedy Jade
-Complete your first run in Speedrun mode
Into Appearances
-Obtain all customizations items
Yo Pearl Pro
-Break Issam’s Yo Pearl record
Lucky Number 13
-Read Mdisk 13 obtained after winning the pallet game
Familiar Bloodsucker
-Take a picture of the mosquito AEDES RAYMANIS
Racing Champion
-Score 1st place in all 4 hovercraft races
Bounty Hunter
-Chase down all 4 looters
Wildlife Photographer
-Take 6 film rolls of animal photos
Pearl-fection
-Find 88 Pearls
Shauni NOhmpahkhan
-Beat the DomZ High Priest without losing any hearts
Old Life, Other System
-Open the chest in Pey’j’s hidden workshop
Will to Fight
-Open the chest on Black Isle
Demons from the Past
-Open the chest in the Akuda Bar (Room 1)
Finding Family
-Open the chest in Volcano’s Treasure
Brons
Bad Jade
-Get fined twice by the police
K-Bups Catcher
-Grab the K-Bups from Woof
Olden Times
-Take a sepia photo with your camera
Surrounded by Stars
-Pilot the spaceship to the moon
Ok, let’s go!
-Power up the Hovercraft
A Helping Heart
-Save a companion during combat
Avid Hillyan Reader
-Subscribe to all Hillyan newspapers
I Spy System 3?
-Take a picture of one of the constellations
Big Heart
-Get 13 hearts for Jade’s HP
Data Manager
-Collect 18 Mdisks
Besting Peepers
-Win 3 times in the coconut shell game against Peepers
Gambling Queen
-Win 3 times in the pallet game against Francis (except Tutorial)
Heart Giver
-Give a PA 1 to a companion
Pig-ture Perfect
-Take a pig pic with Pey’j posing
Something Different
-Listen to Something Completely Different
Kicking Butt
-Kill 10 Alpha Section guards