

Ubisoft bracht vorig jaar plotseling Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition uit, die kort daarna weer offline ging omdat het een vroege build betrof die per abuis online werd gezet. Hierna beloofde Ubisoft dat we begin dit jaar meer zouden horen, maar inmiddels gaan we richting de helft van 2024 en ook tijdens Ubisoft Forward was de franchise een no show.

Het ziet er echter naar uit dat er iets op handen is, want via tracking website Exophase leren we dat de Trophies van deze uitgave voor de PlayStation 5 online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network. Dit suggereert dat er een aankondiging aanstaande is en mogelijk ook een snelle release, gezien er tussen de livegang van Trophies en een release van een game meestal niet veel tijd zit.

Nintendo zal later deze maand nog een Nintendo Direct organiseren, dus mogelijk dat Ubisoft hier met een aankondiging komt en wellicht gelijk een release op alle gangbare platformen.

De game zal in totaal 35 Trophies bevatten en dat zijn de onderstaande:

Platinum

True Hillyan

-Earn all trophies

Goud

Beyond Good & Evil

-Complete the game

Bountiful Volcano

-Complete Volcano’s Treasure

Message Across the Stars

-Finish the Hunt for Chests from the Past

Zilver

Alpha Sectioned Out

-Complete all Alpha Section areas

Speedy Jade

-Complete your first run in Speedrun mode

Into Appearances

-Obtain all customizations items

Yo Pearl Pro

-Break Issam’s Yo Pearl record

Lucky Number 13

-Read Mdisk 13 obtained after winning the pallet game

Familiar Bloodsucker

-Take a picture of the mosquito AEDES RAYMANIS

Racing Champion

-Score 1st place in all 4 hovercraft races

Bounty Hunter

-Chase down all 4 looters

Wildlife Photographer

-Take 6 film rolls of animal photos

Pearl-fection

-Find 88 Pearls

Shauni NOhmpahkhan

-Beat the DomZ High Priest without losing any hearts

Old Life, Other System

-Open the chest in Pey’j’s hidden workshop

Will to Fight

-Open the chest on Black Isle

Demons from the Past

-Open the chest in the Akuda Bar (Room 1)

Finding Family

-Open the chest in Volcano’s Treasure

Brons

Bad Jade

-Get fined twice by the police

K-Bups Catcher

-Grab the K-Bups from Woof

Olden Times

-Take a sepia photo with your camera

Surrounded by Stars

-Pilot the spaceship to the moon

Ok, let’s go!

-Power up the Hovercraft

A Helping Heart

-Save a companion during combat

Avid Hillyan Reader

-Subscribe to all Hillyan newspapers

I Spy System 3?

-Take a picture of one of the constellations

Big Heart

-Get 13 hearts for Jade’s HP

Data Manager

-Collect 18 Mdisks

Besting Peepers

-Win 3 times in the coconut shell game against Peepers

Gambling Queen

-Win 3 times in the pallet game against Francis (except Tutorial)

Heart Giver

-Give a PA 1 to a companion

Pig-ture Perfect

-Take a pig pic with Pey’j posing

Something Different

-Listen to Something Completely Different

Kicking Butt

-Kill 10 Alpha Section guards