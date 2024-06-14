Assassin’s Creed Shadows kent twee speelbare personages: Naoe of op Yasuke. Deze personages hebben allebei een rol in het avontuur, daar waar Yasuke zich meer op de actie richt en Naoe juist meer op stealth. Dit levert dus twee gameplay stijlen op en uit een interview blijkt dat het aan de speler is om de gewenste benadering te kiezen.

Associate game director, Simon Lemay-Comtois, kon bij VG247 kwijt dat je het grootste gedeelte van de game zelf mag kiezen met wie je speelt. Bepaalde momenten in het verhaal zijn gericht op één van de twee personages, maar tijdens het spelen worden ze niet uitgesloten in de gameplay.

“It’s a balanced approach. Most of the content can be played by either character, and there’s no hard gating that says this is a Naoe thing. Story moments are character-focused, but the rest of the game is open, and progression incentivizes you to switch because when you play just one character for a while, they will pick up stuff for the other character to use. So both characters kind of progress together.”

Vrij vroeg in de ontwikkeling besloot Ubisoft om zowel stealth als combat aan de game toe te voegen, wat geleid heeft tot twee speelbare personages. Hierbij ligt de focus ook op de build die je hebt, dus de game is niet zo ingericht dat je om de haverklap tussen van alles en nog wat moet wisselen.

“We were really interested in this idea of committing to whatever build you have. So early on, we were trying to say, ‘We know we want stealth, we know we want combat, but we don’t want the players to be able to switch willy-nilly between those things’.

The weapon you have, the armor you have, is what you’ve got to deal with your current situation. You have to remove yourself from that situation before you can change those things. Quite rapidly, it became obvious that Shinobi and Samurai would be two interesting fits for this, leading to this two-protagonist approach with their own feel.”