Uitgever CI Games heeft aangekondigd dat het vervolg op Lords of the Fallen momenteel volop in ontwikkeling is en dat de game verschijnt voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Ook is er al een release window, want de game staat gepland voor een release ergens in 2026.

Voor de pc-versie heeft de uitgever ook een deal gesloten met Epic Games, want de titel zal levenslang via de Epic Games Store worden aangeboden wat impliceert dat de titel niet op Steam of GOG zal verschijnen. Exclusiviteit voor de Epic Games Store zien we vaker, maar voor de totale levensduur is iets wat minder vaak voorkomt.