XDefiant bevat aardig wat modi, alleen ontbrak een Team Deathmatch optie. Daar werd veel door de community om gevraagd en Ubisoft geeft er natuurlijk gehoor aan, want deze week komt de gewenste modus naar de game.

Ubisoft heeft op X gemeld dat Team Deathmatch vanaf morgen beschikbaar zal zijn in XDefiant. Je zal wel tot wat later op de dag moeten wachten, want de modus wordt om 19:00 uur pas toegevoegd.

Er is nu wel al een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor de game en die zorgt ervoor dat je sneller nieuwe wapens en attachments kunt ontgrendelen. Executive producer Mark Rubin had hier het volgende over te zeggen:

“Let’s talk about weapon leveling/mastery.

Attachments for weapons affect gameplay. And people were unlocking attachments slower than we estimated. The faster leveling is in response to that. Weapon Mastery on the other hand does not affect gameplay and is supposed to be something special that shows off your dedication to a weapon. And so the re-balance of levels was in response to that.

Now, if you’ve ever read any of my posts. If you heard me speak. I try to be as honest, open, and transparent as possible with everyone. And I know this change may upset some people. And we are always willing to say we didn’t do the right thing and we need to correct. We will own our decisions and will continue to evaluate. That being said I’d love it if you guys gave this change a fair chance.

We want to hear from you whether it’s positive or negative.

Also, this whole system is being redone to be more engaging for everyone. It will be a couple of seasons before we see this but we will be looking at feedback now to improve our future implementation.

Love you all!”