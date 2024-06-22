

Microsoft sloot onlangs Arkane Austin en Tango Gameworks. Vooral het sluiten van die laatste kon op veel onbegrip rekenen omdat deze ontwikkelaar met The Evil Within, Ghostwire Tokyo en zeker Hi-Fi Rush uitstekende games heeft afgeleverd. Microsoft heeft niet heel specifiek aangegeven waarom die studio nu dicht moest, al krijgen we er dankzij Matt Booty van Xbox nu (eindelijk) wel een beter beeld bij.

Het hoofd van Xbox Game Studios sprak in een podcast van Variety over verschillende zaken, waaronder het sluiten van de Japanse ontwikkelaar. Hoewel hij niet letterlijk benoemd wat de reden tot het sluiten van de studio was, geven zijn uitspraken wel duidelijk een implicatie: het is voornamelijk te wijten aan een verandering in leiderschap en samenstelling van teams. Dit heeft ongetwijfeld te maken met het vertrek van Shinji Mikami in 2023.

“I won’t get into the real nitty-gritty details on what went into the decision, mostly out of respect for the people there, just because there was a lot of work that went into delivering Hi-Fi Rush, which was a great game and did well for us.

I think the thing to be considered is that for us it’s as much a forward-looking situation as much as it is looking back at one certain game. There are a lot of things that go into success for a game – what leadership do you have, what creative leadership do you have, is the team the same team that shipped something successful previously?

We have to look at all of those things together and ask ourselves, are we set up for success going forward? And while there may have been factors or situations that previously led to success, they may not all still be in place as you look at what you’re doing going forward.”