Helldivers 2 mag het dan wel goed gedaan hebben qua verkopen, er zitten nog steeds wat foutjes in de game. Een nieuwe patch zorgt er voor dat in ieder geval een aantal issues worden opgelost.

De laatste tijd was het geen goed idee om een FAF-14 Spear in de game te gebruiken. Dit kon er namelijk voor zorgen dat de game crashte. De nieuwe patch lost dit nu op, net zoals wat andere oorzaken van crashes en meer.

Het vervelende is echter dat update 01.000.403 weer nieuwe problemen veroorzaakt, waar de ontwikkelaar al van op de hoogte is. Hier wordt dus met man en macht aan gewerkt om dit zo snel mogelijk op te lossen.

De changelog is als volgt:

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas

Crash fix related to the FAF-14 Spear

General fixes

General

Japanese Language Voice-Overs are now available globally on PS5 (also on PC).

Fixes

Crashes

Fix for crash happening when players with unique hellpod patterns leave during hellpod launch cutscenes.

Crash fix while aiming with the Spear.

Misc Fixes

Fixed corrupted text showing “?” for some characters when having Traditional Chinese language selected.

Fix for Plasma Punisher being unable to shoot out of the SH-32 Shield Generator Pack and the FX-12 Shield Generator.

Fixed so the Quasar cannon has the correct change to its heat when on hot and cold planets.

Fixed issue where Spore Spewer would appear purple on certain planets.

Fixed some cases where pink question marks would appear in missions on various planets.

Fixed Peak Physique armor passive not properly affecting weapon ergonomics.

Fixed issue where available Operations were reset after player reconnected from getting kicked due to inactivity.

Known issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.