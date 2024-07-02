De eerste uitbreiding voor Alan Wake is onlangs verschenen en we hebben er nog eentje tegoed: The Lake House. Die uitbreiding zal in oktober verschijnen, zo heeft Remedy Entertainment bekendgemaakt.

Wanneer precies in oktober is nog onduidelijk, want er is geen specifieke releasedatum gegeven. Ook is het qua informatie allemaal wat schaars, want de omschrijving die de ontwikkelaar geeft is als volgt:

“The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong.

Explore the Lake House and embark on an adventure as the realities of the Pacific Northwest and the Dark Place collide again.”