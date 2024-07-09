De opvallende third-person shooter die verdacht veel gelijkenissen vertoont met de eerste Max Payne, El Paso, Elsewhere, is al geruime tijd verkrijgbaar voor de Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc, maar zal ook zijn weg naar de PlayStation 5 vinden. Dit is al even bekend, maar de ontwikkelaar heeft nu aangekondigd dat de release nog voor dit najaar gepland staat.

Wanneer precies is echter nog even afwachten, maar de release kom in ieder geval dichterbij. Mocht je de game fysiek willen aanschaffen, dan kan dat. De ontwikkelaar heeft in samenwerking met Nighthawk Interactive aangekondigd dat er een fysieke uitgave verschijnt. Deze bevat een poster, downloadcode voor de soundtrack en de game op disc.

Hieronder aanvullende informatie en een trailer.

About

El Paso, Elsewhere is a supernatural neo-noir third-person shooter. Hunt werewolves, fallen angels, and other damned creatures in a vivid slow motion love letter to action classics. Fight your way through a reality-shifting motel, floor by bloody floor. Save the victims of Draculae, lord of the vampires. Destroy the villain you loved–even if it means dying yourself.

Somewhere in El Paso, Texas, a three-story motel gained another 46 stories… all below ground. So, yeah. This is going to get loud.

Key Features