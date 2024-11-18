Sony Santa Monica Studio heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor God of War: Ragnarök, die zich richt op wat bestaande issues. Zo worden er een aantal bugs opgelost, maar ook focust deze update zich op de performance van Intel ARC GPU’s.

Lang is de lijst met patch notes niet, maar hieronder kan je het overzicht even raadplegen voor alle details. De pc-versie van God of War: Ragnarök is sinds september beschikbaar en voor meer informatie kan je bij onze special terecht.