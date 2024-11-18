Sony Santa Monica Studio heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor God of War: Ragnarök, die zich richt op wat bestaande issues. Zo worden er een aantal bugs opgelost, maar ook focust deze update zich op de performance van Intel ARC GPU’s.
Lang is de lijst met patch notes niet, maar hieronder kan je het overzicht even raadplegen voor alle details. De pc-versie van God of War: Ragnarök is sinds september beschikbaar en voor meer informatie kan je bij onze special terecht.
- Added more detection for corrupted files during content loading with a warning to user to validate files
- Fixed an issue where the window location would not be saved upon subsequent launches when running in windowed mode
- Fixed an issue where the camera would drift when playing with mouse and alt-tabbing
- Fixed issues with volumetric fog looking blocky when playing in 21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratios
- Fixed an issue with interact/evade swapping not working when using SteamInput
- Fixed an issue with on screen prompts not properly reflecting correct button prompts when using Switch controller and SteamInput
- Fixed Quick Turn buttons not working with SteamInput
- Fixed an issue where bindings using mouse scroll would get unset upon relaunching the game
- Improved performance on Intel ARC GPUs (has very minor improvement on NVIDIA and AMD)
- Fixed a number of visual bugs such as the water at the bottom of Alfheim well not appearing properly
Serieuze vraag; wat is hier de nieuwswaarde van? Zijn elke dag wel weet ik hoeveel games die zo’n een update’tje krijgen die wat dingetjes fixed.
@Kassandra: Ik vind patch notes wel interessant om te lezen, hoe klein ze ook zijn 🙂