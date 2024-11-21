Microsoft heeft aangekondigd dat Game Pass Ultimate abonnees vanaf nu games die ze zelf in bezit hebben ook kunnen streamen via televisies en browsers (op ondersteunende apparaten). Dit is mogelijk in de landen waar Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) momenteel beschikbaar is.

Dit is pas het begin, want Microsoft is van plan deze feature volgend jaar ook naar Xbox consoles en de Xbox app op Windows pc’s te brengen. Het aanbod van games dat gestreamd kan worden is nog wat beperkt, gezien het 50 titels betreft.

De lijst met beschikbare games voor streaming is als volgt:

Animal Well Assassin’s Creed Mirage Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Balatro Baldur’s Gate 3 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) The Casting of Frank Stone Cyberpunk 2077 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Dredge Dying Light 2 Stay Human Farming Simulator 25 Fear the Spotlight Final Fantasy XIV Online Final Fantasy Final Fantasy II Final Fantasy III Final Fantasy IV Final Fantasy V Final Fantasy VI Hades Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions High On Life Hitman World of Assassination Hogwarts Legacy House Flipper 2 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Lego Harry Potter Collection Life is Strange: Double Exposure Metro Exodus Mortal Kombat 1 NBA 2K25 PGA Tour 2K23 Phasmophobia Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Rust Console Edition 7 Days to Die Star Wars Outlaws Stray The Crew Motorfest The Outlast Trials The Plucky Squire The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 TopSpin 2K25 Undertale Visions of Mana Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 WWE 2K24

De bibliotheek zal de komende tijd verder worden uitgebreid.