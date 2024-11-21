Microsoft heeft aangekondigd dat Game Pass Ultimate abonnees vanaf nu games die ze zelf in bezit hebben ook kunnen streamen via televisies en browsers (op ondersteunende apparaten). Dit is mogelijk in de landen waar Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) momenteel beschikbaar is.

Dit is pas het begin, want Microsoft is van plan deze feature volgend jaar ook naar Xbox consoles en de Xbox app op Windows pc’s te brengen. Het aanbod van games dat gestreamd kan worden is nog wat beperkt, gezien het 50 titels betreft.

De lijst met beschikbare games voor streaming is als volgt:

  1. Animal Well
  2. Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  3. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  4. Balatro
  5. Baldur’s Gate 3
  6. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
  8. The Casting of Frank Stone
  9. Cyberpunk 2077
  10. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  11. Dredge
  12. Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  13. Farming Simulator 25
  14. Fear the Spotlight
  15. Final Fantasy XIV Online
  16. Final Fantasy
  17. Final Fantasy II
  18. Final Fantasy III
  19. Final Fantasy IV
  20. Final Fantasy V
  21. Final Fantasy VI
  22. Hades
  23. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions 
  24. High On Life
  25. Hitman World of Assassination
  26. Hogwarts Legacy
  27. House Flipper 2
  28. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  29. Lego Harry Potter Collection
  30. Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  31. Metro Exodus
  32. Mortal Kombat 1
  33. NBA 2K25
  34. PGA Tour 2K23
  35. Phasmophobia
  36. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  37. Rust Console Edition
  38. 7 Days to Die
  39. Star Wars Outlaws
  40. Stray
  41. The Crew Motorfest
  42. The Outlast Trials
  43. The Plucky Squire
  44. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  45. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  46. TopSpin 2K25
  47. Undertale
  48. Visions of Mana
  49. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  50. WWE 2K24 

De bibliotheek zal de komende tijd verder worden uitgebreid.