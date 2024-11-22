Nadat Silent Hill 2 Remake een update voor de PlayStation 5 Pro had ontvangen, bleken gamers last te hebben van wat issues. De update bracht dus niet helemaal wat het moest brengen en Bloober Team gaf aan ermee aan de slag te gaan.
Lang heeft een oplossing niet op zich laten wachten, want de ontwikkelaar heeft nu een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht. Update 1.06 om precies te zijn en die komt met de onderstaande patch notes.
Met deze update worden de grafische glitches op de PlayStation 5 opgelost, maar ook worden er wat andere bugs en issues aangepakt. In het onderstaande overzicht kan je alle details vinden. De update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden.
Technical
- Fixed issues with counting achievements
- Fixed graphic glitches on PlayStation 5 Pro
Gameplay
- Fixed door markers in Brookhaven Hospital
- Improved extended movement spots to fix enemies clipping issues
- Fixed audio issues in Ox Section of Toluca Prison
- Fixed soft blocker in Labyrinth (player will be no longer permitted to exit neither of the Labyrinth Paths after obtaining a map)
- Fixed map markers in Boar Section of Toluca Prison
- Fixed map markers in Western South Vale
- Fixed issues with Maria’s navigation
- Fixed the issue with triggering some of Maria lines multiple times
- Fixed issues with Final Boss movement and disappearing
- Fixed Mannequins stuck in their ambush state
- Fixed interactions with hard-to-get collectibles
- Improved Boss animation
- Added tooltip for picking up tablets in Toluca Prison final puzzle
- Fixed translation issues for changing difficulty during gameplay
- According to our players feedback, breathing skin walls during Abstract Daddy Boss Fight has been restored
- Fixed blocker after the cutscenes with forced lowest FPS
- Fixed blockers in Brookhaven Hospital
- Fixed some issues with car lights in South Vale during the night
- Fixed issues with Mannequins presenting ragdoll behavior
- Fixed other minor issues with: foliage, collisions, typos, light glitches, visible occluders, loading levels
toppie!