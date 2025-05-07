Sony kondigt nieuwe PlayStation studio aan: teamLFG

Sony Interactive Entertainment heeft aangekondigd dat ze een nieuwe studio in hun familie hebben opgenomen: teamLFG. Deze studio is ontstaan bij Bungie en is nu een op zichzelf staande entiteit. Bij teamLFG wordt gewerkt aan een nieuw project, al zijn details afwachten.

Via het PlayStation Blog is het vormen van deze studio wereldkundig gemaakt en hieronder een kleine hint over waar ze aan werken.

“Hello, world. It’s a delight to meet you, and we’re very grateful to be joining PlayStation Studios.

Our studio is headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with team members working both on-site and remotely throughout the U.S. and Canada. We are a team composed not just of industry veterans who have shipped titles like Destiny, Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, and Rec Room, but also industry newcomers with fresh creative perspectives and skills. We are passionate about exceptional action-based gameplay, moment-to-moment game feel, and richly social virtual worlds.

The “LFG” in “teamLFG” stands for “Looking For Group.” We are driven by a mission to create games where players can find friendship, community, and belonging. We want our players to feel excited when they log on to discover their teammates already hanging out online. We want our players to recognize familiar names and to make myths and memes out of each other. We want our players to love remembering that one time where they pulled off That Play that changed the whole story of the match. As we say on the team – dat’s da good stuff.

We will make immersive multiplayer worlds propelled by action games that players can learn, play, and master for countless hours. We want to build our games with our communities, inviting players to be a part of our development process through early access playtests. It’s critical that we stay nimble enough to react to player feedback, not just in our lead-up to launch, but throughout live service as we continue to grow the game and community for years to come.

Our first game is a team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games. Players will inhabit a lighthearted, comedic world set in brand-new, mythic, science-fantasy universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.

‘Til then, we’ll do our best! Thanks for reading.”