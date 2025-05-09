Death Stranding 2: On the Beach speelt zich af in Mexico en Australië

Waar de eerste Death Stranding IJsland als inspiratie nam om de wereld vorm te geven, speelde de game zich in de Verenigde Staten af. Met Death Stranding 2: On the Beach zal de locatie veranderen, zo zal deze game zich afspelen in Mexico en Australië.

Althans, dit zijn de primaire locaties en Kojima heeft nu via een interview op het PlayStation Blog wat meer licht laten schijnen op deze specifieke keuze voor locaties. Dat Mexico nu het toneel is, is enigszins logisch, gezien dat land aan de Verenigde Staten grenst.

Tegelijkertijd wilde men ook een passende nieuwe locatie hebben, waarbij Europa en Azië te groot bevonden werden en Afrika niet goed genoeg past. Australië bleef dan al snel over als goede tweede plek om spelers heen te brengen.

“Mexico shares a border with the UCA (United Cities of America), so the neighboring cities had to be connected. As Sam mentions many times in the game, we were extremely mindful that building these ‘connections’ didn’t appear invasive. Sam’s journey of connecting the Americas from east to west was inspired by the American frontier. With the UCA established, we wanted the sequel to take place in a location that shared a similar geography with the Americas — stretches from east to west and borders the sea in the north and south. Eurasia is too large, and Africa didn’t really fit the bill either. Australia checked all the boxes, but the next issue we faced was how to connect the North American continent with Australia. After a lot of discussion, we decided to implement the ‘plate gate’ to connect the two continents.”