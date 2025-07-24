Sony investeert klein half miljard dollar in Bandai Namco

Sony heeft aangekondigd dat ze 68 miljard yen (ongeveer 464 miljoen dollar) investeren in uitgever Bandai Namco. Daarmee bemachtigen ze 2,5% van het Japanse bedrijf. Als gevolg van deze investering, hebben de twee bedrijven aangekondigd dat ze een strategische partnerschap aangaan.

Gezien beide bedrijven al langer samenwerken op het vlak van games, anime en muziek, willen ze met dit partnerschap hun samenwerking verder gaan verbreden, zo staat in het persbericht te lezen. Zie hieronder de aankondiging.

“Through this business alliance and Sony’s investment in Bandai Namco, as two of the leading Japanese entertainment companies, Bandai Namco and Sony will focus on expanding the fan community for IP such as anime and manga around the world and strengthening engagement, particularly in the anime field where rapid market growth is anticipated, while merging their strengths to create new and emotionally moving experiences for fans, and as a result of these efforts maximize the value of IP.

Bandai Namco and Sony have historically collaborated on various projects in the fields such as games, anime and music, and they plan to extend this collaboration to a broader range of areas. The two companies intend to implement initiatives including the expansion of works as well as products and services based on IP developed by Bandai Namco, leveraging Sony’s strengths in areas such as the production and distribution of anime and other video content, as well as merchandising.

They also plan to engage in detailed discussions regarding the joint development and promotion of IP such as anime and manga, in addition to planning and technical collaboration on experiential entertainment. Furthermore, the two companies plan to explore opportunities to support creators by jointly developing and operating entertainment-related technologies and services, and to engage in joint investments and business alliances in fan engagement areas.”