Ontwikkeling van Contraband is stopgezet

Microsoft heeft onlangs al een paar titels geannuleerd, waaronder Everwild en Perfect Dark. Contraband bleef toen buiten schot, maar valt nu ook ten prooi aan annulering. Jason Schreier meldt op BlueSky dat Microsoft de stekker uit het project heeft getrokken.

“BREAKING: Xbox is canceling Contraband, announced in 2021 from Avalanche Studios (Just Cause), after four years of radio silence, sources tell Bloomberg News. This news arrives weeks after a mass layoff in which Xbox canceled several other big titles.”

De titel werd in 2021 aangekondigd en was in ontwikkeling bij Avalanche Studios, bekend van Just Cause. Sinds de aankondiging is het vier jaar stil geweest rondom het project, dus we weten niet hoe ver de ontwikkeling al was gevorderd.

Via de officiële website heeft de ontwikkelaar kort daarna gereageerd met een update omtrent deze titel:

“An Update on Contraband Over the past several years, Avalanche Studios Group and Xbox Game Studios Publishing have collaborated on Contraband. Active development has now stopped while we evaluate the project’s future. We’re thankful for the excitement we’ve seen from the community since we announced and will give an update on what’s next as soon as we can.”

Interessant is dat zij stellen dat de actieve ontwikkeling gestopt is en dat ze de toekomst van het project gaan evalueren. Dus dat staat ietwat haaks op het bericht van Schreier die zegt dat de game is geannuleerd. Het is dus afwachten hoe het uitpakt, al achten we de kans groot dat het einde oefening is voor de titel.