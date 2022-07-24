

Dino’s blijven intrigerende wezens en in games komen ze geregeld voorbij, maar echt genoeg zullen we er nooit van krijgen. Het is daarom goed nieuws om te kunnen melden dat Path of Titans naar de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S zal komen.

Deze game is reeds beschikbaar op pc en het betreft hier een massive multiplayer online dinosaurus survival game. Voordat de release daar is zal er eerst een beta op consoles plaatsvinden en die gaat op 27 juli van start. De beta client is vanaf de genoemde datum beschikbaar in de PlayStation Store en op de Xbox Marketplace.

Geen idee wat je van de game kan verwachten? Check dan zeker even de trailer en daaronder de algemene omschrijving.

You’ve never experienced a dinosaur adventure like this before! Path of Titans is an open-world dinosaur sandbox MMO adventure with over 25 dinosaur species inhabiting the realms of the Titans.

With amazing graphics including over 100,000 variations of cosmetic skins, unique traits and skills for each dinosaur subspecies, the newly revealed islands of Gondwa map and available to play today, get ready to be transported to endless adventures wherever your dinosaur imagination takes you. Explore your Jurassic Era dinosaurs as you level up species with your friends, and discover even more Community Mods’ creatures and maps available today. Survive, explore, fight and thrive player-versus-player and player-versus-enemy while ranking up your skill slots, side questing, and customizing glorious cosmetic skins through the islands of Gondwa and highlands of Panjura!

Baby dinosaurs start off your adventure, learn to explore, master combat, make friends, join a herd or survive solo, hunt, fish, graze, defend resources, say just one more side quest tonight, build a home cave, start your own dinosaur family with your new baby characters or your friends’ babies, and expand your skills, traits, in-game cosmetic skins while roaming the Earth of millions of years ago!

Dinosaurs rule these lands, and now you can enter their world!