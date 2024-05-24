

Waar nieuwe games aan bibliotheken van abonnementsdiensten worden toegevoegd, verlaten oudere titels het aanbod weer. Dat is maandelijks het geval met de bibliotheken voor PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium, en we weten nu welke titels in juni de dienst zullen verlaten.

Het gaat ditmaal om 12 verschillende games die nu nog beschikbaar zijn, maar in de derde week van juni uit het aanbod worden gehaald. Dus als je de games nog wilt spelen is het advies dat op korte termijn te doen.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (PS4)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (PS4)

Dodgeball Academia (PS4)

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/PS5)

Indivisible (PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

MotoGP 23 (PS4/PS5)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4)

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition (PS4)

The Wild at Heart (PS4)

Unturned (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium

Baja: Edge of Control HD (PS4)

Om precies te zijn, zijn de bovenstaande titels via PlayStation Plus beschikbaar tot 18 juni. Opvallend is dat Grand Theft Auto V alweer uit het aanbod wordt gehaald. De bovenstaande titels zijn immers al minimaal een jaar of langer beschikbaar, daar waar GTA V pas in december 2023 werd toegevoegd.