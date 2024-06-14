Met de maand mei achter ons heeft Sony PlayStation weer bekendgemaakt welke games het vaakst werden gedownload uit de PlayStation Store in die maand. Sea of Thieves die eind maart uitkwam en in april de toplijst domineerde, wist dat in mei door te zetten.
Een nieuwe release was natuurlijk EA Sports F1 24, die op de derde positie is binnengekomen. Verder zien we in de top 20 bij de PlayStation 5, maar ook PlayStation 4 voornamelijk oudere titels. En ook de andere lijsten zijn niet al te bijzonder.
Hieronder de vaakst gedownloade games in mei per platform.
PS5
- Sea of Thieves
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports F1 24
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
- Helldivers 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- TopSpin 2K25
- Fallout 4
- Who’s Your Daddy?!
- Stellar Blade
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- It Takes Two
- NBA 2K24
- Among Us
- Grounded
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Gran Turismo 7
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- The Crew Motorfest
PS4
- Minecraft
- A Way Out
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Forest
- Fallout 4
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Gang Beasts
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Far Cry 5
- Firewatch
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Mortal Kombat X
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 5
- Mad Max
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
PS VR2
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
- MADiSON VR
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- STRIDE: Fates
- Pavlov
- Swordsman VR
- Legendary Tales
- Among Us VR
- Arizona Sunshine 2
PS VR
- Coaster
- Sniper Elite VR
- Job Simulator
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Batman: Arkham VR
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Beat Saber
- Lethal VR
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Stumble Guys
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- MultiVersus
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- eFootball 2024
- Apex Legends
- The Sims 4
