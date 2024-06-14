Met de maand mei achter ons heeft Sony PlayStation weer bekendgemaakt welke games het vaakst werden gedownload uit de PlayStation Store in die maand. Sea of Thieves die eind maart uitkwam en in april de toplijst domineerde, wist dat in mei door te zetten.

Een nieuwe release was natuurlijk EA Sports F1 24, die op de derde positie is binnengekomen. Verder zien we in de top 20 bij de PlayStation 5, maar ook PlayStation 4 voornamelijk oudere titels. En ook de andere lijsten zijn niet al te bijzonder.

Hieronder de vaakst gedownloade games in mei per platform.

PS5

  1. Sea of Thieves
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. EA Sports F1 24
  4. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
  5. Helldivers 2
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  7. TopSpin 2K25
  8. Fallout 4
  9. Who’s Your Daddy?!
  10. Stellar Blade
  11. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  12. It Takes Two
  13. NBA 2K24
  14. Among Us
  15. Grounded
  16. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  17. Resident Evil 4
  18. Gran Turismo 7
  19. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  20. The Crew Motorfest

PS4

  1. Minecraft
  2. A Way Out
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. The Forest
  5. Fallout 4
  6. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  7. Gang Beasts
  8. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Grand Theft Auto V
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
  12. Far Cry 5
  13. Firewatch
  14. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  15. Mortal Kombat X
  16. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  17. Resident Evil 6
  18. Resident Evil 5
  19. Mad Max
  20. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

PS VR2

  1. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
  2. MADiSON VR
  3. Job Simulator
  4. Beat Saber
  5. STRIDE: Fates
  6. Pavlov
  7. Swordsman VR
  8. Legendary Tales
  9. Among Us VR
  10. Arizona Sunshine 2

PS VR

  1. Coaster
  2. Sniper Elite VR
  3. Job Simulator
  4. Creed Rise to Glory
  5. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  6. Batman: Arkham VR
  7. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  8. Beat Saber
  9. Lethal VR
  10. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Stumble Guys
  2. Fortnite
  3. Roblox
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. MultiVersus
  6. Rocket League
  7. Fall Guys
  8. eFootball 2024
  9. Apex Legends
  10. The Sims 4