

Met de maand mei achter ons heeft Sony PlayStation weer bekendgemaakt welke games het vaakst werden gedownload uit de PlayStation Store in die maand. Sea of Thieves die eind maart uitkwam en in april de toplijst domineerde, wist dat in mei door te zetten.

Een nieuwe release was natuurlijk EA Sports F1 24, die op de derde positie is binnengekomen. Verder zien we in de top 20 bij de PlayStation 5, maar ook PlayStation 4 voornamelijk oudere titels. En ook de andere lijsten zijn niet al te bijzonder.

Hieronder de vaakst gedownloade games in mei per platform.

PS5

Sea of Thieves Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports F1 24 Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Helldivers 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III TopSpin 2K25 Fallout 4 Who’s Your Daddy?! Stellar Blade Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla It Takes Two NBA 2K24 Among Us Grounded Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4 Gran Turismo 7 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege The Crew Motorfest

PS4

Minecraft A Way Out Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest Fallout 4 Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gang Beasts Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Batman: Arkham Knight Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Far Cry 5 Firewatch Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mortal Kombat X Middle-earth: Shadow of War Resident Evil 6 Resident Evil 5 Mad Max Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

PS VR2

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition MADiSON VR Job Simulator Beat Saber STRIDE: Fates Pavlov Swordsman VR Legendary Tales Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2

PS VR

Coaster Sniper Elite VR Job Simulator Creed Rise to Glory Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Beat Saber Lethal VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)