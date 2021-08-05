Uit nieuwe cijfers van Sony blijkt dat PlayStation Plus een dip heeft gezien in het afgelopen kwartaal. Zo kende PlayStation Plus in de periode van 1 april tot 30 juni in totaal 46.3 miljoen gebruikers, wat 1.3 miljoen meer is dan een jaar eerder. Het ligt echter met 1 miljoen lager ten opzichte van de voorgaande twee kwartalen.
Uit wat onderzoek door gebruikers op Resetera leren we dat dit de eerste keer is in acht jaar dat het aantal PlayStation Plus gebruikers flink is gezakt. Ook het aantal maandelijkse actieve gebruikers is met 10 miljoen teruggelopen in het afgelopen kwartaal, maar dat valt te wijten aan een sterke groei vorig jaar vanwege de lockdown maatregelen.
Sony zag toen een forse stijging van activiteiten op het PlayStation Network, wat dit jaar is afgenomen omdat veel landen hun maatregelen hebben versoepeld. Als reactie op de teruglopende cijfers geeft Hiroki Totoki, de financiële man bij Sony, het volgende aan:
“Of course, 104m is not a strong number, but are we looking at it as a declining trend? We don’t think so. We are trying to analyse different elements, but there are no conspicuous trends that we can capture. Maybe this month or next month we will have to continue to watch and do an analysis.
At the risk of repetition, may I say that last year the stay-at-home demand was so significant in hindsight, so compared to that period last year as a trend of course [it’s declined]. [But] compared to fiscal 2019 there is an increase.
So, we will monitor the situation carefully and we will deepen the engagement and enhance the platform, therefore during the coming fiscal year we will take actions to support this business.”