

Uit nieuwe cijfers van Sony blijkt dat PlayStation Plus een dip heeft gezien in het afgelopen kwartaal. Zo kende PlayStation Plus in de periode van 1 april tot 30 juni in totaal 46.3 miljoen gebruikers, wat 1.3 miljoen meer is dan een jaar eerder. Het ligt echter met 1 miljoen lager ten opzichte van de voorgaande twee kwartalen.

Uit wat onderzoek door gebruikers op Resetera leren we dat dit de eerste keer is in acht jaar dat het aantal PlayStation Plus gebruikers flink is gezakt. Ook het aantal maandelijkse actieve gebruikers is met 10 miljoen teruggelopen in het afgelopen kwartaal, maar dat valt te wijten aan een sterke groei vorig jaar vanwege de lockdown maatregelen.

Sony zag toen een forse stijging van activiteiten op het PlayStation Network, wat dit jaar is afgenomen omdat veel landen hun maatregelen hebben versoepeld. Als reactie op de teruglopende cijfers geeft Hiroki Totoki, de financiële man bij Sony, het volgende aan: