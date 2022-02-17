De ‘Planeet der Kortingen’ sale is van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en hierbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 70%. Daarmee kun je dus flink besparen op zowel PlayStation 4 als PlayStation 5 games.
Met ruim 650 aanbiedingen is er genoeg voor een ieder te vinden in de PlayStation Store. Hieronder zoals gebruikelijk een greep uit het aanbod en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier terecht.
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4) – Van €59,99 voor €40,19
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €27,99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Van €69,99 voor €34,99
- Hitman III – Standard Edition – Van €69,99 voor €27,99
- Demon’s Souls – Van €79,99 voor €49,59
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €69,99
- F1 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €84,99 voor €33,99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99
- Cyberpunk 2077 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Solar Ash – Van €39,99 voor €31,99
- NHL 22 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €39,99
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €20,09
- Descenders – Van €21,99 voor €8,79
- Days Gone – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Fallout 4 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Van €29,99 voor €20,09
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Until Dawn – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – Van €44,99 voor €33,74
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Editie – Van €59,99 voor €44,99
- PGA TOUR 2K21 – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Ultimate Edition – Van €119,99 voor €29,99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,19
- Terminator: Resistance Enhanced – Van €44,99 voor €22,49
- Terminator: Resistance – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- NioH Remastered – The Complete Edition – Van €59,99 voor €40,19
- NioH – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- XIII – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- GreedFall – Gold Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Blaze en de Monsterwielen: Axle City Racers – Van €39,99 voor €27,99
PSN-tegoed nodig? Dan kan je zoals altijd hier terecht.
Het is elke week sale voortaan.
Twijfel over persona 5 ultimate edition. Kan je deze nemen of beter de royal versie ?
Iemand ervaring crysis trilogy? 35e waard?
@The Dutch Hunter: niet voortaan. Dat is al heel lang zo. Sales duren een week of 2, soms worden er later nog een paar games aan toegevoegd. En zodra deze sale voorbij is begint de volgende weer.
@cryothic: Ja het is dan altijd sale
@Anoniem-6066: 10000% royal, extra personage en hoofdstuk
Nice. Vanmiddag even snel een psn tegoed kaartje halen bij de jumbo.
@Anoniem-6841: kijk uit dat je Glennis niet tegenkomt