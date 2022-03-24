Weapon Adjustments

» Assault Rifles «

Vargo 52 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 27 Minimum Damage decreased from 24 to 23 Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.3



The Vargo 52 (BOCW) is a powerful new addition to the AR category and was outperforming where we wanted it to be. We expect that the weapon will still excel within its damage range and will be keeping a close eye on it for the future.

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Gun Kick adjusted



The Volkssturmgewehr (VG) tended to drift to the right while firing, which could distract or obstruct sight when it mattered most. This change mutes that Weapon movement considerably.

» Marksman Rifles «

G-43 (VG) Bullet Velocity increased by 13.8%



M1 Garand (VG) Bullet Velocity increased by 14.3% ADS Movement Speed increased from .86 to 1 ADS Interrupt Time increased from 300ms to 250ms



ADS Interrupt Time is the point in the Aim Down Sight animation where it can be interrupted by other actions. This change will make its Handling feel lighter and more responsive.

SVT-40 (VG) Bullet Velocity increased by 16%



Vanguard Marksman Rifles were behind when looking at velocity. These adjustments are intended to make them far more reliable at their optimal ranges.

» Melee «

Most Melee Weapons now execute a Melee Finisher on a second consecutive strike.

This change is significant as Melee Weapons deal 135 damage, which if left unchanged, would consistently require 3 hits to kill with the increase to base health.

» Shotgun «

Vanguard Shotgun Damage increased by 10%.

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Magazine Capacity increased from 5 to 6



» Sniper Rifle «

3-Line Rifle (VG) [Controller Only] Aim Assist enabled when not in ADS



Type 99 (VG) [Controller Only] Aim Assist enabled when not in ADS



» Submachine Guns «

Sten (VG) 7.62 Gorenko Capacity increased from 32 to 36 .45 ACP Round Fast Mags Capacity increased from 28 to 32 9mm Mags Capacity increased from 20 to 28



On paper, the Sten (VG) has an incredibly compelling stat-line. In reality, it suffered far too much from its limited magazine capacities–which prevented it from piercing the upper echelon of Submachine Guns. A moderate mag size increase will make the Sten (VG) a more competitive option for those who prefer highly-mobile playstyles.