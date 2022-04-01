

Raven Software heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Call of Duty: Warzone en deze volgt op de start van Season 2 Reloaded van onlangs. Deze update is niet al te groot en is bedoeld om wat problemen op te lossen op zowel Caldera als Rebirth Island.

Vanzelfsprekend hebben we een overzicht van patch notes en die hebben we weer op een rijtje gezet, zodat je precies kan zien wat er zoal wordt aangepakt.