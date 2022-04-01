Raven Software heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Call of Duty: Warzone en deze volgt op de start van Season 2 Reloaded van onlangs. Deze update is niet al te groot en is bedoeld om wat problemen op te lossen op zowel Caldera als Rebirth Island.
Vanzelfsprekend hebben we een overzicht van patch notes en die hebben we weer op een rijtje gezet, zodat je precies kan zien wat er zoal wordt aangepakt.
General
- Private Matches have been updated to align with Public Match settings.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue causing inconsistent Operator parachuting functionality.
- Fixed an issue causing the Community Challenges under the Rebirth Reinforced Event tab to not display the current/updated challenge.
- Fixed an issue causing the Armaguerra 43 (VG) to mistakenly appear ingame as Submachine Gun Charlie.
- Fixed an issue causing the Circle to occasionally move outside of playable space on Caldera.
- Fixed an issue causing Party Invite notification text to appear misaligned.
- Fixed an issue causing Armor Satchels acquired via Heavy Weapon Crates to equip with 0 out of 8 Armor Plates available.
- Fixed an issue causing Heavy Weapon Crate pallets to occasionally appear as non interactable ground loot.
- Fixed an issue causing an incorrect Mode to appear on the menu while queueing for a Match.
- Fixed an issue causing a Scavenger Contract loot crate to spawn outside of reach on Rebirth Island