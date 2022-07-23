

Ubisoft kwam eind 2020 met de verrassend leuke game Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Na er verschillende uitbreidingen voor uitgebracht te hebben, is het echter al geruime tijd stil rondom de game, maar er bestaat een kans dat deze stilte over niet al te lange tijd doorbroken zal worden.

Volgens journalist Jeff Grubb is er namelijk een spin-off in ontwikkeling, die als thema Polynesië heeft. Dit vertelde de bekende industrie insider in de Games Mess Decides-podcast, die deze informatie van een betrouwbare bron heeft.

“Ubisoft Quebec‘s sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising is not a proper sequel. It’s more of a spin-off. The production name of the game is called Oxygen. It’s based on Hawaiian Polynesian culture this time around. It still has a God narrator. They try to still be visually stylised but it’s less of a copy of Breath of the Wild. It’s in early pre-production, seen some concept art, it’s coming maybe 2025.”