Sony heeft vandaag via het PlayStation Blog aangekondigd dat er weer een nieuwe firmware update voor de PlayStation 5 aan zit te komen. Deze firmware update zal zoals gebruikelijk eerst getest gaan worden in een geselecteerd aantal landen. Aan de hand van deze test zal Sony al dan niet aanpassingen verrichten om de update nadien wereldwijd uit te rollen.
Gezien deze test eraan zit te komen, heeft men alle details van de aankomende firmware update gedeeld. Vanzelfsprekend mogen we nieuwe features verwachten en een paar hoogtepunten zijn 1440p ondersteuning en de optie tot het aanmaken van gamelijsten.
Hieronder een overzicht van alle nieuwe features.
New Gameplay and Personalization Options
- 1440p HDMI Video Output
- The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs.**
- If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display.
- Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.
- You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.
- Gamelists
- In your Game Library you can now create gamelists, which make organizing your games even easier.
- To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it.
- You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles.*** You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.
- Compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio
- You can now listen to and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, and then choose your preferred setting.
- Easier Access to In-progress Activities
- When resuming a game, in-progress activities are often shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it as easy and as fast as possible to get back to where you left off.
New Social Features
- Request Share Screen
- You can now request party members to start Share Screen to watch their gameplay. Go to the voice chat card, select the party member you want to send the request to, and then select [Request Share Screen].
- Joinable Game Notification
- When you join a party and a party member is playing a game you can join, you’ll now receive a notification. You can join the game directly from the notification.
- View New Friends’ Profiles
- When you accept a friend request in the [Received] list, you can now view your new friend’s profile in [Accepted Requests].
- Send Stickers and Voice Messages in Game Base
- In the Game Base card, you can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups.
Hehe, eindelijk 1440p. Long overdue. Nu nog wat betere PS5 games en een slim model en dan ga ik over tot aanschaf 🙂
Beter ff wat nieuwe spellen. Hij zit behoorlijk stof te happen. Oude ps2/3/4 games zit ik niet op te wachten, daar heb ik geen ps5 voor gekocht. Het is nog te magertjes allemaal.
@Anoniem-7833: je hoeft je letterlijk geen zorgen te maken over (aankomende)games op playstation 😉
@Anoniem-7833: ik ben ook aan het wachten op de Slim versie lol. Ik was van plan om een PS5 te kopen voor GoW, maar ik heb toch besloten om even te wachten voor de Slim.